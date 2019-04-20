Rams' Jared Goff: No offseason contract extension likely
Goff is not expected to receive a contract extension this offseason, Jeremy Bergman of NFL.com reports.
This isn't exactly a surprise, as Goff's fifth-year option is still significantly cheaper ($20 million) than what he'd receive via an extension --- a particularly vital fact considering recent spending sprees on Aaron Donald, Brandin Cooks and Todd Gurley in the past nine months. While Goff has improved in each of his two seasons with head coach Sean McVay, questions still linger about the quarterback's ability to lead his team to an NFL championship, with a 229-yard, one-interception stinker in the most recent Super Bowl acting as a glaring spotlight. Recency bias aside, Goff is certainly deserving of a pay raise, sporting the fifth-most passing yards and fourth-most touchdowns in the league over the past two seasons combined. While it's possible Goff and his representation could wait till Patrick Mahomes receives his inevitable record-setting contract extension, the Rams might attempt to accelerate the negotiations in order to avoid what figures to be market-resetting figure. It just isn't expected to occur this offseason.
