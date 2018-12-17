Goff completed 35 of 54 pass attempts for 339 yards, no touchdowns and a pair of interceptions in Sunday's 30-23 loss to Philadelphia.

Goff got back on track from a yardage standpoint, taking advantage of a porous Eagles secondary and nearly matching his combined total from the past two weeks. The signal caller's interception troubles continued, however, marking six over the past two games with no touchdowns to offset the mistakes. Opposing defenses have been taking away the deep ball from the Rams' gameplan by playing both safeties deep and backing corners off the line. This has forced Goff to take a lot of underneath and dump-off passes, resulting in poor 5.5 yards per attempt over his three-week cold streak. The 24-year-old will look to get back in the touchdown column against the Cardinals -- who give up 25.2 points per game -- in Week 16.