Goff completed 23 of 37 passes for 225 yards without any touchdowns or interceptions in Sunday's 24-7 loss to the Vikings. He's also gained eight yards on two rushes.

Goff held his own against an aggressive Vikings defense on the road, but he ultimately couldn't come close to helping the Rams pull off the victory. He failed to throw a touchdown pass for the first time since Week 5 against the Seahawks, although the blame couldn't entirely be placed at his feet. Goff appeared to have made a scoring connect with Cooper Kupp with 4:11 remaining in the second quarter, but the rookie receiver was stripped of the ball at the Vikings' 1-yard line. Goff then had a difficult time moving the ball in the second half, with the Rams punting on four straight possessions before turning the ball over on downs with 19 seconds remaining. The second-year signal caller will try to regroup when the Rams do battle with the Saints in Week 12.