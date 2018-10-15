Rams' Jared Goff: No touchdowns in win over Broncos
Goff completed 14 of 28 passes for 201 yards with one interception during Sunday's 23-20 victory over the Broncos. He also carried four times for 14 rushing yards.
Goff entered the game riding a historic streak -- throwing for 300-plus yards with at least a 70-percent completion rate in four straight games -- but the quarterback was unable to keep the magic alive during a cold and snowy day in Denver. Instead, the Rams were able to pummel the Broncos on the ground, and Goff ultimately didn't need to do much on a day running back Todd Gurley ran for a career-high 208 rushing yards. Look for Goff to get back on track, statistically speaking, when Los Angeles travels to San Francisco in Week 7 to take on a 49ers defense that has surrendered 2.4 passing touchdowns per game in 2018.
