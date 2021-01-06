Goff (right thumb) was a limited participant at Tuesday's walkthrough practice, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Head coach Sean McVay is keeping his cards close to the vest, stating that he won't name a starting quarterback until 90 minutes before Saturday's 4:40 p.m. ET kickoff, when the inactive list is due. However, Goff has been throwing passes, and even McVay admitted that he's "preparing himself to play" against the Seahawks, according to Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com. The final verdict will depend on whether Goff's performance is hindered less than two weeks removed from thumb surgery on his throwing hand. In the case that Goff is held out, John Wolford will start under center while Blake Bortles slots in as the backup. Wolford completed 58 percent of his passes for 231 yards, no touchdowns and an interception and ran for 56 yards in last week's 18-7 win over the Cardinals.