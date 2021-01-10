Goff (thumb) completed 9 of 19 pass attempts for 155 yards and a touchdown while adding four yards on four carries during Saturday's 30-20 win over the Seahawks.

Goff began the game as the backup but was called into action quite early as John Wolford (neck) left the game after taking a hit up high. Although he completed just 47 percent of his throws while he continues to heal from thumb surgery, he averaged a respectable 8.2 yards per attempt and tacked on a late touchdown pass to Robert Woods to seal the victory. Goff will look to make the most of the next week in terms of recovery before taking on either the Buccaneers or Washington in the NFC divisional round.