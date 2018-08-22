Goff will play in Saturday's preseason game against the Texans, Clarence Daniels of the Rams' official website reports.

Goff was held out for the first two preseason games and probably won't get a ton of playing time in this one. The lack of in-game reps shouldn't be an issue, considering Goff is largely surrounded by the same supporting cast from last season, with the exception of swapping out Sammy Watkins for Brandin Cooks.