Goff completed 20 of 31 pass attempts for 275 yards, no touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 20-17 win over Dallas.

Goff turned in a solid performance (64.5 completion percentage, 8.9 YPA) against an elite pass rush, but the lack of touchdowns hurt his overall performance from a fantasy perspective. The 25-year-old had a career-worst 22:16 TD:INT last season while throwing for 4,638 yards. If Goff can get closer to the 30.0 touchdown and 9.5 interception averages from his first two years as a starter, he could become a top-10 fantasy arm again after a down year in 2019. Up next is a road matchup against the Eagles on Sunday.