Coach Sean McVay said he's taking the quarterback decision between Goff (right thumb) and John Wolford (neck) "a day at a time" ahead of Saturday's divisional-round game at Green Bay, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Goff has been a full participant in practice this week, while Wolford hasn't practiced at all after picking up a stinger this past Saturday in Seattle. Entering that game in place of Wolford, Goff completed nine of 19 passes for 155 yards and one touchdown en route to a 30-20 victory. Considering where the quarterbacks stand as of Wednesday, Goff likely is the leading candidate to direct the Rams offense this weekend, but McVay may also take the decision down to the wire, as he did in the wild-card round.