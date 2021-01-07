Goff (right thumb) is listed as questionable for Saturday's wild-card game at Seattle, Omar Ruiz of NFL Network reports.

Goff underwent surgery Dec. 28 to repair a dislocated right thumb suffered during Week 16 action. The procedure kept him off the field in the regular-season finale, but he's setting himself up to return by logging limited practices this week. According to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, Goff still was wearing a bandage on his thumb but displayed "zip" on shorter throws Thursday while building up to those in the mid-range. The Rams will officially reveal his availability about 90 minutes before Saturday's 4:40 p.m. ET kickoff.