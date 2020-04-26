Goff agreed Friday to restructure his contract with the Rams by converting approximately $8.8 million of his $10 million base salary into future bonuses, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

The restructuring is expected to save the Rams $7 million against the salary cap while having no impact on Goff's overall compensation, so it's a win-win move for both sides. The savings should come in handy for Los Angeles as it looks to potentially extend the likes of Jalen Ramsey and Cooper Kupp, who are both entering the final years of their rookie deals.