Goff completed 22 of 37 passes for 235 yards with one touchdown and one interception while adding two carries for 13 yards and a rushing touchdown in Sunday's 33-0 win over Arizona.

Goff led his team inside Arizona's 15-yard line on two of his first three drives, but had to settle for short field goals both times in a game that saw kicker Greg Zuerlein make four kicks overall and three from inside 35 yards. The second-year quarterback picked up his second career rushing touchdown from nine yards out in the final minute of the first half and added an 18-yard score to Cooper Kupp in the fourth quarter. While Goff's previous two performances heading into this one proved that he's still not trustworthy in tough matchups, he's shown the ability to exploit lesser opponents after struggling against all comers as a rookie.