Rams' Jared Goff: Salvages day in garbage time
Goff completed 33 of 51 passes for 284 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's 44-21 loss to the Cowboys.
The quarterback was frankly awful to begin the game, consistently under or overthrowing his targets as the Rams fell into a 28-7 hole heading into halftime, but Goff was able to pile up some yards and an extra TD in the fourth quarter when the game was out of reach. He also banged his thumb off a helmet in the second quarter and appeared to be in some pain, but he stayed in the game and the issue didn't seem to make his accuracy any worse. Goff has tossed multiple TDs in three straight games and now sits only four yards shy of his second straight 4,000-yard campaign, but with the team all but eliminated from the postseason with this loss, personal milestones and the chance to play spoiler will be all he has to play for in next Saturday's road clash with the 49ers.
