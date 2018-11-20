Goff completed 31 of 49 passes for 413 yards and four touchdowns in Monday night's 54-51 win over the Chiefs. He also rushed four times for six yards and another score, but lost two fumbles as well.

Goff put together a brilliant display, leading the Rams to a dramatic victory with a 40-yard touchdown pass with under two minutes remaining. Of course, that only came after he accounted for four prior scores, including one on the ground. Although his two fumbles prevented a perfect night, Goff otherwise took full advantage of the shootout atmosphere that saw him set career highs in attempts and completions.