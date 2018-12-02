Rams' Jared Goff: Scuffles in victory
Goff completed 17 of 33 passes for 207 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the Rams' 30-16 win over the Lions on Sunday. He also lost two yards on two rushes and lost a fumble.
Goff's passing line was a departure from the norm, as the third-year quarterback struggled to get into a consistent rhythm all day. Goff had accumulated between 318 and 413 yards in his three prior games, but Sunday's tally was his third lowest of the campaign. The 24-year-old also failed to throw multiple touchdown passes for the first time since Week 6, and his 51.5 completion percentage was his second lowest of the campaign as well. Having done enough to help secure a tougher-than-expected road win, Goff will look to boost his numbers back up against the Bears in a Week 14 road battle.
More News
-
Rams' Jared Goff: Scores five times in shootout•
-
Rams' Jared Goff: Lights up Seahawks secondary•
-
Rams' Jared Goff: Throws three TDs in loss to Saints•
-
Rams' Jared Goff: Takes some hard hits in close win•
-
Rams' Jared Goff: Tosses three TDs, Rams stay undefeated•
-
Rams' Jared Goff: Throws two TD passes in win over 49ers•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 13 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 13
-
Best Week 13 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings loves Marcus Mariota this week and can't figure out why no one else does. See...
-
Week 13 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news as you get set for a pivotal Week 13 before the Fantasy...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...