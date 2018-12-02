Goff completed 17 of 33 passes for 207 yards with one touchdown and one interception in the Rams' 30-16 win over the Lions on Sunday. He also lost two yards on two rushes and lost a fumble.

Goff's passing line was a departure from the norm, as the third-year quarterback struggled to get into a consistent rhythm all day. Goff had accumulated between 318 and 413 yards in his three prior games, but Sunday's tally was his third lowest of the campaign. The 24-year-old also failed to throw multiple touchdown passes for the first time since Week 6, and his 51.5 completion percentage was his second lowest of the campaign as well. Having done enough to help secure a tougher-than-expected road win, Goff will look to boost his numbers back up against the Bears in a Week 14 road battle.