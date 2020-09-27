Goff completed 23 of 32 passes for 321 yards, two touchdowns, a two-point conversion and an interception in Sunday's 35-32 loss to Buffalo. He also rushed twice for four yards and a touchdown.

Goff struggled in the first half, throwing for just 94 yards and an interception en route to a 21-3 deficit. He turned it on after Buffalo stretched its lead to 28-3 in the third quarter, scoring on a one-yard keeper before hitting Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp for touchdowns of 25 and 16 yards, respectively. The latter was followed by a two-point conversion to Tyler Higbee, and the Rams pulled ahead 32-28 when Darrell Henderson capped a fourth consecutive touchdown drive with a one-yard run. Unfortunately for Los Angeles, the Bills responded with a game-winning touchdown drive of their own, but Goff will carry plenty of momentum into a Week 4 home date with the win-less Giants.