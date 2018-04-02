Rams coach Sean McVay is confident Goff will continue to develop in 2018, despite losing former offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur to the Titans and former quarterbacks coach Greg Olson to the Raiders, Myles Simmons of the team's official website reports.

Perhaps more important than the aforementioned coaching changes, the Chiefs outbid the Rams for Sammy Watkins, who accounted for eight of Goff's 28 passing touchdowns last year. It shouldn't be a crippling blow, considering Watkins had only 39 receptions for 593 yards on 70 targets, finishing far behind Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods in all three categories. The Rams may turn to 2017 fourth-round pick Josh Reynolds for the third spot in three-wide sets, though there's still plenty of time to secure a better option via free agency or the draft. Goff figures to benefit from continuity despite the ancillary changes, as he'll still be playing behind a strong line in a McVay-directed offense with Todd Gurley in the backfield.