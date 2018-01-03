Rams' Jared Goff: Settling back in for first postseason start
Goff will replace Sean Mannion as the Rams' starting quarterback for Saturday's wild-card matchup with the Falcons, Rich Hammond of The Orange County Register reports.
Since the Rams were locked in as either the No. 3 or 4 seed entering Week 17, head coach Sean McVay elected to rest Goff and several other key starters for the regular-season finale against the 49ers. Sean Mannion ultimately garnered his first career start in the loss to San Francisco, completing 20 of 34 passes for 169 yards and losing a fumble. Goff will take back the reins of the Rams offense for his first career postseason appearance and aim to build on a breakthrough regular season in which he accrued a 28:7 TD:INT ratio and 8.0 yards per attempt in 15 outings.
