Goff completed three of four passes for 34 yards in Saturday's preseason opener against Dallas.

Goff was sharp in his brief 2017 debut, with the lone incompletion being a drop by Robert Woods. More important than Saturday's performance, the second-year quarterback now has a legitimate No. 1 receiver in Sammy Watkins, who didn't suit up for Saturday's game. Goff and Watkins figure to get extended playing time together in the second and third weeks of the preseason.