Rams' Jared Goff: Sharp in limited action
Goff completed three of four passes for 34 yards in Saturday's preseason opener against Dallas.
Goff was sharp in his brief 2017 debut, with the lone incompletion being a drop by Robert Woods. More important than Saturday's performance, the second-year quarterback now has a legitimate No. 1 receiver in Sammy Watkins, who didn't suit up for Saturday's game. Goff and Watkins figure to get extended playing time together in the second and third weeks of the preseason.
More News
-
Rams' Jared Goff: Strong practice Sunday•
-
Rams' Jared Goff: Comfortable in new offense•
-
Rams' Jared Goff: Sharpening skills this offseason•
-
Rams' Jared Goff: Racks up measly 120 yards passing Sunday•
-
Rams' Jared Goff: Throws for just 90 yards against 49ers•
-
Rams' Jared Goff: Clears concussion protocol, starting Saturday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...