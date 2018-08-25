Goff will not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Texans, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

It appeared Goff was set to play early in the week, but head coach Sean McVay later changed his mind and eventually decided to rest nearly all of the offensive starters Saturday. Goff may have played his last down of the preseason already, but he should retake the reins under center when the Rams open the regular season with a Week 1 Monday night game against the Raiders.