Rams' Jared Goff: Solid before early exit
Goff completed 19 of 24 passes for 216 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in the Rams' 31-9 win over the Cardinals on Sunday. He also rushed twice for six yards and another score and lost a fumble.
Goff's one blemish was a first-quarter lost fumble on a sack, but he otherwise largely redeemed himself after a difficult last two games in particular. The third-year signal-caller was able to connect with Robert Woods for a 39-yard score in the fourth quarter to close out his day, a play preceded by a one-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Goff's solid day may have been the send-off to his 2018 regular season, as the Saints' victory over the Steelers on Sunday eliminated any chance of Los Angeles securing the No. 1 seed. His status for Week 17 will be announced at some point during the coming week.
