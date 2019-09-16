Rams' Jared Goff: Solid multi-touchdown effort in win
Goff completed 19 of 28 passes for 283 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in the Rams' 27-9 win over the Saints on Sunday. He also netted minus-2 yards on four carries but scored a rushing touchdown and lost a fumble.
Goff still wasn't hitting on all cylinders in the 2018 sense, but his overall production represented a nice boost from his lackluster Week 1, sub-200-yard effort. The highlight of the quarterback's afternoon was a spectacular, fourth-quarter 66-yard connection with Cooper Kupp, who broke multiple tackles on the play to get the ball inside the one-yard line. Goff also had a 57-yard completion to Brandin Cooks, particularly encouraging considering the speedster was held to 39 yards by the Panthers in Week 1. Goff will now look to eclipse the 300-yard mark for the first time this season against the Browns in a Week 3 road matchup.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Steelers lose minus Roethlisberger
Heath Cummings says this Steelers offense won't be the same if Ben Roethlisberger misses extended...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Injuries: Mixon in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...