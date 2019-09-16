Goff completed 19 of 28 passes for 283 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in the Rams' 27-9 win over the Saints on Sunday. He also netted minus-2 yards on four carries but scored a rushing touchdown and lost a fumble.

Goff still wasn't hitting on all cylinders in the 2018 sense, but his overall production represented a nice boost from his lackluster Week 1, sub-200-yard effort. The highlight of the quarterback's afternoon was a spectacular, fourth-quarter 66-yard connection with Cooper Kupp, who broke multiple tackles on the play to get the ball inside the one-yard line. Goff also had a 57-yard completion to Brandin Cooks, particularly encouraging considering the speedster was held to 39 yards by the Panthers in Week 1. Goff will now look to eclipse the 300-yard mark for the first time this season against the Browns in a Week 3 road matchup.