Coach Sean McVay said Thursday that Goff has made progress following surgery on his dislocated right thumb, but he has yet to make a decision on the Rams' starting quarterback for Saturday's wild-card game in Seattle, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

After injuring his thumb Week 16, Goff underwent the procedure and sat out the regular-season finale, which allowed John Wolford a spot start at QB. As this week of practice proceeded, Goff looked crisp in drills but was listed as limited on all three injury reports. Goff himself told Rodrigue that taking snaps under center felt "good" in practice, but the Rams still consider him questionable to suit up this weekend. Ultimately, a decision on Goff's status will be announced approximately 90 minutes before Saturday's 4:40 p.m. ET kickoff.