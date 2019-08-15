Rams' Jared Goff: Staying behind in L.A.
Goff won't travel with the Rams to Honolulu for Saturday's preseason game against the Cowboys, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Goff, Todd Gurley and the majority of Rams starters will stay behind in Los Angeles, leaving the reserves to vie for potential roles on the 53-man roster. In Goff's place, backup Blake Bortles should get the starting nod, but it wouldn't surprise if Brandon Allen and John Wolford get most of the work under center. As for the rest of the exhibition slate, Goff isn't expected to make an appearance until the regular season.
More News
-
Rams' Jared Goff: Fifth-year option picked up•
-
Rams' Jared Goff: No offseason contract extension likely•
-
Rams' Jared Goff: Struggles in Super Bowl loss•
-
Rams' Jared Goff: Leads team to Super Bowl berth•
-
Rams' Jared Goff: Game manager in divisional round•
-
Rams' Jared Goff: Tosses four TDs in blowout•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Ride Anderson
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football prep: Top rookie QBs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Career-year breakouts incoming
What good is a breakout player unless he puts up career-best numbers? Dave Richard found a...
-
Reviewing our 2-QB mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest two-quarterback league mock draft, including...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Lindsay
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
More ways to identify RB upside
Ben Gretch expands on his recently-introduced TRAP stat and explains which high-value touches...