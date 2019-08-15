Goff won't travel with the Rams to Honolulu for Saturday's preseason game against the Cowboys, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Goff, Todd Gurley and the majority of Rams starters will stay behind in Los Angeles, leaving the reserves to vie for potential roles on the 53-man roster. In Goff's place, backup Blake Bortles should get the starting nod, but it wouldn't surprise if Brandon Allen and John Wolford get most of the work under center. As for the rest of the exhibition slate, Goff isn't expected to make an appearance until the regular season.