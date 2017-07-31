Rams' Jared Goff: Strong practice Sunday
Goff was sharp during Sunday's practice, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
In particular the second-year quarterback connected with Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods on impressive completions during 11-on-11 drills, and Goff has shown especially strong chemistry with Woods through the first two days of training camp. It's encouraging that Goff is in stride with two of his new receivers already. Still, after a dreadful rookie debut, he has a lot to prove before he can be viewed as a reliable fantasy asset in the majority of settings.
More News
-
Rams' Jared Goff: Comfortable in new offense•
-
Rams' Jared Goff: Sharpening skills this offseason•
-
Rams' Jared Goff: Racks up measly 120 yards passing Sunday•
-
Rams' Jared Goff: Throws for just 90 yards against 49ers•
-
Rams' Jared Goff: Clears concussion protocol, starting Saturday•
-
Rams' Jared Goff: Trending in right direction•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Running through Seahawks options
There's a competition in Seattle for the starting running back job, a job that the Seahawks...
-
Brown, Palmer key for Cards
Carson Palmer and John Brown had down years in 2016, but both look ready to bounce back in...
-
Gurley and who else for the Rams?
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Hyde's status looms over 49ers
There was a lot of buzz about Carlos Hyde and his fit in Kyle Shanahan's offense this offseason....
-
Can Fournette be a star in Jacksonville?
There's no doubting the talent for Leonard Fournette but he's on a bad team with a bad quarterback....
-
Podcast: Encouraging signs
As training camps open around the NFL, which players are we starting to get fired up about?...