Goff was sharp during Sunday's practice, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

In particular the second-year quarterback connected with Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods on impressive completions during 11-on-11 drills, and Goff has shown especially strong chemistry with Woods through the first two days of training camp. It's encouraging that Goff is in stride with two of his new receivers already. Still, after a dreadful rookie debut, he has a lot to prove before he can be viewed as a reliable fantasy asset in the majority of settings.