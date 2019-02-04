Goff completed 19 of 38 pass attempts for 229 yards and one interception during Sunday's 13-3 loss to the Patriots.

Goff struggled on the big stage, completing just 50 percent of his passes while averaging 6.0 yards per attempt. He nearly completed a pair of touchdown passes to Brandin Cooks, only to see Patriots defenders break the play up on both occasions. All in all, it was a disappointing performance for Goff, who played well in the victory over the Saints in the NFC Championship game. He was coming off a breakout regular season in which he totaled 4,688 passing yards to go along with a completion percentage of 65 and a 32:12 TD:INT.