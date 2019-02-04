Rams' Jared Goff: Struggles in Super Bowl loss
Goff completed 19 of 38 pass attempts for 229 yards and one interception during Sunday's 13-3 loss to the Patriots.
Goff struggled on the big stage, completing just 50 percent of his passes while averaging 6.0 yards per attempt. He nearly completed a pair of touchdown passes to Brandin Cooks, only to see Patriots defenders break the play up on both occasions. All in all, it was a disappointing performance for Goff, who played well in the victory over the Saints in the NFC Championship game. He was coming off a breakout regular season in which he totaled 4,688 passing yards to go along with a completion percentage of 65 and a 32:12 TD:INT.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Super Bowl 53 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
2019 NFL Playoff Challenge best lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Recapping AFC and NFC Championship Games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the AFC and NFC Championship Games to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...