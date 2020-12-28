Goff completed 24 of 43 pass attempts for 234 yards and one interception while adding 23 yards on seven carries during Sunday's 20-9 loss to the Seahawks.

Goff's average of 5.5 yards per attempt was his second-worst of the season and he went without a touchdown pass for the fourth time, despite a matchup against one of the NFL's most porous pass defenses. His struggles could be attributed to an apparent thumb injury, which he attempted to correct by popping the joint back into place, according to Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com. Regardless of the cause, Goff has now been held under 250 passing yards in four of his last five games and sports a poor TD:INT of 4:5 during that stretch. He'll be evaluated in the coming days as the team assesses his status for next Sunday's crucial matchup with the Cardinals.