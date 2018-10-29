Rams' Jared Goff: Takes some hard hits in close win
Goff isn't expected to miss any time after taking some hard hits during Sunday's 29-27 win over the Packers, ESPN.com's Lindsey Thiry reports.
Goff may show up on the Week 9 injury report, but there isn't any reason at the moment to worry about his availability for Sunday's game in New Orleans. He'll hope to get top red-zone threat Cooper Kupp (knee) back in the lineup, after completing 19 of 35 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns in a narrow win over the Packers in Week 8. Goff was spotted entering the X-ray room after the game, but it isn't clear if he actually had any tests done.
