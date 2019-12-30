Rams' Jared Goff: Three TD passes to wrap up 9-7 year
Goff completed 29 of 45 pass attempts for 319 yards and three touchdowns during Sunday's 31-24 win against the Cardinals.
The 2016 No. 1 overall draft choice struggled with giveaways as his 22:16 TD:INT paled in comparison to the 32:12 mark he established last season, but Goff still proved capable of exceeding 4,600 passing yards for a second consecutive campaign. Though sitting home during the postseason is undeniably a disappointment result for the reigning NFC champions, Los Angeles still managed to finish as a winning team for a third straight year, while Goff's record as a starter under coach Sean McVay grew to 35-16 in the wake of a miserable 0-7 rookie campaign under Jeff Fisher. With McVay still in place and a cast of explosive playmakers at his disposal, Goff seems poised for another solid year in 2020. The main concern would be Los Angeles' offensive line, as the Rams' front ranked second best in the NFL with just 1.4 sacks surrendered per game, but has contracts expiring for starters Andrew Whitworth and Austin Blythe over the upcoming offseason.
