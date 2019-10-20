Goff completed 22 of 37 pass attempts, with 268 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 37-10 win against the Falcons. He also logged three yards and a rushing touchdown on three carries.

The two-time Pro Bowl quarterback enjoyed arguably his most efficient outing of the 2019 campaign, absorbing zero sacks, putting up 250-plus passing yards for the fifth time this year, and best of all, accounting for multiple touchdown passes and zero interceptions for the first time since Week 17 of last season. Goff has a strong chance of lighting up the box score once again when the Rams travel to London and face a Bengals defense that has given up 230-plus passing yards in six straight games, while forcing just two interceptions all year.