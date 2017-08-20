Rams' Jared Goff: Thrives in Watkins' debut
Goff completed 16 of 20 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's preseason game against the Raiders.
Sammy Watkins only caught two passes for eight yards on four targets in his Rams debut, but that didn't stop Goff from impressing for a second straight week, as rookie Cooper Kupp (6-70-1) more than picked up the slack. Goff and Watkins barely missed out on a 28-yard scoring connection when a perfect pass slipped through the wideout's hands in tight coverage, with Raiders CB Sean Smith perhaps slightly deflecting the ball. The Rams' first-team offense finished with 17 points and no turnovers on four drives, looking far better than it did at any point last season. Granted, it was only one half of a preseason game, against an Oakland defense with some obvious holes.
