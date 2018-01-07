Goff completed just 24 of 45 passes for 259 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's 26-13 loss to Atlanta in the wild-card round.

Because of two special-team turnovers in the first quarter, the Los Angeles offense was quickly behind the eight ball and unable to lean on its running game Saturday. As a result, Goff was in a negative game script early, and the sophomore quarterback struggled to overcome the uphill battle he faced. Still, he connected on a number of impressive throws and kept the Rams in the game until late in the fourth quarter. Goff's strides under center this season are encouraging for his long-term outlook, and his resiliency in a tough spot Saturday shouldn't go unrecognized. Looking ahead to the 2018 season, Goff should take another step forward with head coach Sean McVay further fine-tuning the Los Angeles offensive attack in his second year calling plays.