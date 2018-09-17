Goff completed 24 of 32 passes for 354 yards with a touchdown and an interception in Sunday's 34-0 win over the Cardinals.

Goff nearly finished his uber-efficient outing without a touchdown before connecting with Tyler Higbee on a short scoring pass late in the game. Todd Gurley accounted for the Rams' other three TDs despite averaging just 2.2 yards on 19 carries. Goff has picked up right where he left off last season, already showing better chemistry with Brandin Cooks (159 yards) than he ever did with Sammy Watkins. The Rams have a Week 3 home game against the Chargers.