Rams' Jared Goff: Throws for 355 and three scores
Goff completed 25 of 37 passes for 355 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 33-7 win over the Texans.
Goff didn't do anything special in the first half, but he connected with a wide-open Robert Woods for a 94-yard score early in the third quarter, and then added two more touchdowns (including another to Woods) before the end of the frame. When all was said and done, Goff and Woods both had huge stat lines for a second straight week, having fully taken advantage of a pair of favorable matchups. Week 11 brings a real test in the form of a trip to Minnesota, though the Vikings defense was less than spectacular against Kirk Cousins and the Redskins on Sunday. Following the pair of huge performances, Goff suddenly finds himself on pace for 4,240 passing yards and 28.4 passing touchdowns while leading the league in yards per attempt (8.5).
More News
-
Early waiver wire: Williams, Lee
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Rawls, Peterson flop
Both running games failed to get anything going Thursday. What else happened around the league?...