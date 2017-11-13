Goff completed 25 of 37 passes for 355 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 33-7 win over the Texans.

Goff didn't do anything special in the first half, but he connected with a wide-open Robert Woods for a 94-yard score early in the third quarter, and then added two more touchdowns (including another to Woods) before the end of the frame. When all was said and done, Goff and Woods both had huge stat lines for a second straight week, having fully taken advantage of a pair of favorable matchups. Week 11 brings a real test in the form of a trip to Minnesota, though the Vikings defense was less than spectacular against Kirk Cousins and the Redskins on Sunday. Following the pair of huge performances, Goff suddenly finds himself on pace for 4,240 passing yards and 28.4 passing touchdowns while leading the league in yards per attempt (8.5).