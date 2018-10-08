Rams' Jared Goff: Throws just one score
Goff completed 23 of 32 passes for 321 yards with one touchdown and a pair of interceptions in Sunday's 33-31 win at Seattle. He added five carries for 15 yards.
A week after putting up career numbers, Goff made some nice throws in a tough environment, although Todd Gurley did most of the scoring with three rushing touchdowns. The Rams rolled the dice late in the game, going for it on 4th down and short around midfield, and Goff responded with a couple of yards on a quarterback sneak to ice the game. Both Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp left the game with a concussion, so that is something to monitor heading into Week 6. With our without his reliable targets, Goff will face Denver in Week 6,
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 reactions, Week 6 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's game, while keeping an eye...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...
-
LIVE: Week 5 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 5