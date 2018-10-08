Goff completed 23 of 32 passes for 321 yards with one touchdown and a pair of interceptions in Sunday's 33-31 win at Seattle. He added five carries for 15 yards.

A week after putting up career numbers, Goff made some nice throws in a tough environment, although Todd Gurley did most of the scoring with three rushing touchdowns. The Rams rolled the dice late in the game, going for it on 4th down and short around midfield, and Goff responded with a couple of yards on a quarterback sneak to ice the game. Both Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp left the game with a concussion, so that is something to monitor heading into Week 6. With our without his reliable targets, Goff will face Denver in Week 6,