Goff completed 23 of 33 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night's 24-10 win over the Bears.

Goff bounced back from a rough Week 6 outing, throwing two touchdowns for the third straight game in the process. His first came off a cleverly schemed play to Josh Reynolds for four yards in the first quarter, then Goff connected with tight end Gerald Everett from 12 yards to take a commanding lead in the third. With his team back in the win column and his season total up to 12 touchdown passes versus just four interceptions, Goff will now look forward to Sunday's game in Miami.