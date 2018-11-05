Goff completed 28 of 40 pass attempts for 391 yards, three touchdowns and one interception during Sunday's 45-35 loss to the Saints. He also carried three times for 17 yards.

Goff completed 70 percent of his passes as he finished with his second-best yardage output of the season. He played from behind for most of the day, but touchdown passes to Brandin Cooks, Malcolm Brown and Cooper Kupp helped the Rams come all the way back to tie the game before the home team won it late. Perhaps most notably, Goff excelled despite Todd Gurley's inability to take control of the game, running his TD:INT to 20:6 on the season. He has the potential to post elite fantasy totals most weeks and will look to do so next Sunday against the Seahawks.