Rams' Jared Goff: Throws three TDs in loss to Saints
Goff completed 28 of 40 pass attempts for 391 yards, three touchdowns and one interception during Sunday's 45-35 loss to the Saints. He also carried three times for 17 yards.
Goff completed 70 percent of his passes as he finished with his second-best yardage output of the season. He played from behind for most of the day, but touchdown passes to Brandin Cooks, Malcolm Brown and Cooper Kupp helped the Rams come all the way back to tie the game before the home team won it late. Perhaps most notably, Goff excelled despite Todd Gurley's inability to take control of the game, running his TD:INT to 20:6 on the season. He has the potential to post elite fantasy totals most weeks and will look to do so next Sunday against the Seahawks.
More News
-
Rams' Jared Goff: Takes some hard hits in close win•
-
Rams' Jared Goff: Tosses three TDs, Rams stay undefeated•
-
Rams' Jared Goff: Throws two TD passes in win over 49ers•
-
Rams' Jared Goff: No touchdowns in win over Broncos•
-
Rams' Jared Goff: Throws just one score•
-
Rams' Jared Goff: Explodes for career-best night•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 reaction and Week 10 waiver adds
Heath Cummings reacts to Week 9 and tells you who to add heading into Week 10.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...