Rams' Jared Goff: Throws two TD passes in win over 49ers
Goff completed 18 of 24 pass attempts for 202 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 39-10 win over the 49ers.
Goff completed an impressive 75 percent of his passes while connecting with seven different receivers. His team led comfortably for most of the game and didn't exactly press him into action, but he still delivered a serviceable fantasy performance thanks to touchdown passes to Brandin Cooks and Todd Gurley. Goff should have a chance to shoulder more of the load next Sunday against the Packers in what could be a high-scoring affair.
