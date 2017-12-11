Rams' Jared Goff: Throws two touchdowns versus Eagles
Goff completed 16 of 26 pass attempts for 199 yards and two touchdowns Sunday against the Eagles. He also carried two times for two yards and lost a fumble in the 43-35 loss.
Goff completed 62 percent of his passes and averaged 7.7 yards per attempt while completing touchdown passes to Cooper Kupp and Sammy Watkins. He had one final opportunity to heave a desperation pass at the end of the game but wound up fumbling and watching as the visitors returned it for a touchdown. Despite posting his second-lowest yardage total of the season, Goff now has five games with multiple touchdown passes and no interceptions this season to illustrate his remarkable development under a new coaching regime. He'll look to get back to his winning ways next week against the Seahawks.
