Goff completed 16 of 26 pass attempts for 199 yards and two touchdowns Sunday against the Eagles. He also carried two times for two yards and lost a fumble in the 43-35 loss.

Goff completed 62 percent of his passes and averaged 7.7 yards per attempt while completing touchdown passes to Cooper Kupp and Sammy Watkins. He had one final opportunity to heave a desperation pass at the end of the game but wound up fumbling and watching as the visitors returned it for a touchdown. Despite posting his second-lowest yardage total of the season, Goff now has five games with multiple touchdown passes and no interceptions this season to illustrate his remarkable development under a new coaching regime. He'll look to get back to his winning ways next week against the Seahawks.