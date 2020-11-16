Goff completed 27 of 37 passes for 302 yards in Sunday's 23-16 win over the Seahawks. He also gained four rushing yards on five carries.

While he predictably was able to move the ball very effectively through the air against a vulnerable Seattle secondary, Goff was denied any touchdowns as the Rams scored three TDs on the ground from inside the 10-yard line. It's the first time since Week 1 that Goff has failed to throw a touchdown pass, but he could be headed for another disappointing fantasy effort in Week 11 on the road against the Buccaneers.