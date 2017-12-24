Rams' Jared Goff: Tops 300 yards with four scores
Goff completed 22 of 38 passes for 301 yards and four touchdowns while losing one of two fumbles in Sunday's 27-23 win over the Titans.
Goff threw a three-yard touchdown to Todd Gurley in the first quarter, but his fumble in the second led to a four-yard scoop and score for the Tennessee defense. He wisely went back to his MVP-candidate running back on the next drive, producing an 80-yard touchdown on a screen pass. A three-yard touchdown pass to Sammy Watkins followed by a 14-yard scoring connection with Cooper Kupp in the second half improved Goff's touchdown-to-interception ratio to 19:3 over the past eight games. The second-year quarterback's rapid ascent coupled with Gurley's improvement have been the main drivers behind Los Angeles' turnaround from 4-12 bottomfeeder to NFC West champion.
