Goff completed 37 of 47 passes for 351 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 38-28 win over the Cardinals. He also carried the ball four times for one yard and a TD.
It's the third time in the last five games Goff has attempted more than 40 passes and turned that volume into big yardage, but with the Rams continuing to lean on the running game to get the ball into the end zone -- including his own goal-line sneak early in the fourth quarter -- he only has a 5:4 TD:INT in those three contests. Goff may not need to air it out as much in Week 14 in what could be a lower-scoring affair against the Patriots.
