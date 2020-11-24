Goff completed 39 of 51 passes for 376 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in Monday night's 27-24 win over the Buccaneers.

Goff got off to a strong start, tossing touchdowns to Robert Woods and Van Jefferson while being highly efficient in the first half. Although he threw a poor interception that immediately put Tampa Bay in scoring position after halftime, Goff rallied with a four-yard score to tailback Cam Akers later on. He then followed another pick in his own half of the field by driving down to set up the game-winning field goal in the fourth quarter. Overall, Goff's performance had a couple of notable bumps, but nonetheless was largely successful. He set a new season high in passing yardage -- topping 300 for the third straight game -- while getting both of his top wideouts, Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods, at least 10 catches and 130 yards. Now also fresh off his second outing of the campaign with three passing touchdowns, Goff sports significant momentum in advance of Sunday's divisional clash against the 49ers.