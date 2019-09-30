Rams' Jared Goff: Tops 500 yards in wild loss
Goff completed 45 of 68 passes for 517 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions in Sunday's 55-40 loss to the Buccaneers.
The Rams fell behind 21-0 early in the second quarter, forcing Goff to sling it the rest of the way and eventually leading to the 23rd 500-yard passing game in NFL history. Despite the huge volume and yardage, however, this loss largely rests on the QB's shoulders -- his threw two early picks that led to two of Tampa's first three TDs, and he ended the Rams' last comeback attempt by fumbling, leading to a Ndamukong Suh return for the game's final score. Goff has tossed five INTs in his last two games, and he won't get much time to shake them out of his system with the Rams playing in Seattle on Thursday.
