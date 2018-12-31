Goff completed 15 of 26 passes for 199 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday's 48-32 win over the 49ers.

Goff had an early exit once for the second straight week with the Rams winning 45-17, as backup Sean Mannion entered the game in the closing stages of the third quarter. The 24-year-old rebounded the last two games by completing 34 of 50 passes for 415 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions after a rough three-week stretch to begin December. Los Angeles secured the No. 2 seed in the NFC and will now have a week to rest up before hosting in the divisional round.