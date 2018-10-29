Rams' Jared Goff: Tosses three TDs, Rams stay undefeated
Goff completed 19 of 35 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns during Sunday's 29-27 win against the Packers.
The former No. 1 overall pick enjoyed his fifth multi-touchdown performance of 2018, while playing turnover-free football for the second consecutive week as Los Angeles defeated Green Bay in a battle of NFC heavyweights. Though he was held to his second-lowest completion rate of the season (54.3 percent), Goff connected on a number of deep passes to recuperate some of that unfulfilled production, eight times accounting for gains of 19 or more yards through the air against the Packers. In Week 9, Goff and the Rams passing attack will be opposing a Saints defense that's allowed 275 or more passing yards in each of its past three outings.
More News
-
Rams' Jared Goff: Takes some hard hits in close win•
-
Rams' Jared Goff: Throws two TD passes in win over 49ers•
-
Rams' Jared Goff: No touchdowns in win over Broncos•
-
Rams' Jared Goff: Throws just one score•
-
Rams' Jared Goff: Explodes for career-best night•
-
Rams' Jared Goff: Tosses three touchdowns•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trust the Browns? Drop Hyde?
The Browns were a disappointment in Week 8. So were the Jaguars running backs. Can you trust...
-
Week 8 reaction, early waivers
The Buccaneers benched their starting quarterback. Again. Dave Richard investigates the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8