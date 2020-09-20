Goff completed 20 of 27 pass attempts for 267 yards and three touchdowns, adding seven carries for 13 yards in the Rams' 37-19 win over the Eagles on Sunday.

Despite throwing only 27 times, Goff was highly efficient and tossed three touchdowns (all to Tyler Higbee) with no turnovers in the comfortable victory. Through two games, Goff has totaled just 58 pass attempts after leading the NFL with 626 attempts in 2019. Instead, the Rams have opted for a more run-heavy approach, putting the ball in Goff's hands less. He's still got some streaming appeal in favorable matchups, but he's not a weekly must-start option due to the lack of volume and focus on the ground game.