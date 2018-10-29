Goff completed 19 of 35 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns during Sunday's 29-27 win against the Packers.

The former No. 1 overall pick enjoyed his fifth multi-touchdown performance of 2018, while playing turnover-free football for the second-consecutive week as Los Angeles defeated Green Bay in a battle of NFC heavyweights. Though he was held to his second-lowest completion rate of the season (54.3 percent), Goff connected on a number of deep passes to recuperate some of that unfulfilled production, eight times accounting for gains of 19 or more yards through the air against the Packers. In Week 9, Goff and the Rams passing attack will be opposing a Saints defense that's allowed 275 or more passing yards in each of its past three outings.