Rams' Jared Goff: Tosses three touchdowns as Rams stay undefeated
Goff completed 19 of 35 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns during Sunday's 29-27 win against the Packers.
The former No. 1 overall pick enjoyed his fifth multi-touchdown performance of 2018, while playing turnover-free football for the second-consecutive week as Los Angeles defeated Green Bay in a battle of NFC heavyweights. Though he was held to his second-lowest completion rate of the season (54.3 percent), Goff connected on a number of deep passes to recuperate some of that unfulfilled production, eight times accounting for gains of 19 or more yards through the air against the Packers. In Week 9, Goff and the Rams passing attack will be opposing a Saints defense that's allowed 275 or more passing yards in each of its past three outings.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 reaction, early waivers
The Buccaneers benched their starting quarterback. Again. Dave Richard investigates the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...