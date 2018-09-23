Goff completed 29 of 36 attempts for 354 yards with three touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 35-23 win over the Chargers.

Goff started off hot, completing 15 passes for nearly 200 yards in a little over a quarter of action. He did make a mistake in the second quarter, however, tossing an interception in the end zone. Goff's touchdown rate is on pace from last season, but his passing yardage is way up so far, averaging over 300 yards per game. In an elite offense with a plethora of playmakers, Goff should continue to put up good numbers, and he'll look to do so Thursday against the Vikings.