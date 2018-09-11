Rams' Jared Goff: Tosses two scores in Week 1 win
Goff completed 18 of 33 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns without an interception in Monday's 33-13, Week 1 win at Oakland.
Goff had just seven completions with less than two minutes left in the third quarter, but he exploded for 55 yards on his next three passes, including an eight-yard touchdown to Cooper Kupp to break a 13-13 tie on the last play of the quarter. He also had a 19-yard touchdown pass to Todd Gurley in the first quarter and showed a good rapport with offseason addition Brandin Cooks, who finished with a team-high 87 receiving yards on five catches.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 2
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Podcast: The best of Week 1
We’ve got advice for James Conner and Le’Veon Bell owners plus recaps of every game.
-
Believe in Mahomes, Conner?
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 1 and tells you what you should believe.
-
Early Waivers: Managing Week 1 injuries
We saw a couple of big-name tight ends go down with what could be significant injuries in Week...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.