Goff completed 18 of 33 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns without an interception in Monday's 33-13, Week 1 win at Oakland.

Goff had just seven completions with less than two minutes left in the third quarter, but he exploded for 55 yards on his next three passes, including an eight-yard touchdown to Cooper Kupp to break a 13-13 tie on the last play of the quarter. He also had a 19-yard touchdown pass to Todd Gurley in the first quarter and showed a good rapport with offseason addition Brandin Cooks, who finished with a team-high 87 receiving yards on five catches.